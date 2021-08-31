Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Down 34.7% in August

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the July 29th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EATBF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. 8,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,681. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. Eat Beyond Global has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

Eat Beyond Global Company Profile

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

