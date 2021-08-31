Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Stock Position Lifted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVN. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,321,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after buying an additional 80,498 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

EVN opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

