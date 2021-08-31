eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Cut by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,919 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. eBay makes up 2.0% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,887 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

EBAY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.95. 64,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,555,498. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

