Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.10% of Ecolab worth $60,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $225.48 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

