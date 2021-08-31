Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.76

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.76 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 31.50 ($0.41). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 534 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of £6.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 32.54.

About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. Its principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Edenville Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenville Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.