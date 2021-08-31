Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.28% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

NYSE:EPC opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

EPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.