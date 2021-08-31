Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 3.2% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $111,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,510 shares of company stock worth $12,882,047 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $117.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,318. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $119.94.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

