Effect.AI (EFX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $157,693.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $6.12 million and $157,693.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00083811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.69 or 0.00376904 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00049295 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00016206 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

