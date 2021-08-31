eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGAN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.17 million, a PE ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,297.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in eGain by 33.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after buying an additional 347,184 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in eGain by 112.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 324,497 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of eGain by 85.2% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 232,099 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eGain by 343.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 163,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of eGain by 218.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 143,427 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

