eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 710,400 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 29th total of 881,700 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth $554,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in eGain by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in eGain during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in eGain by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 19,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

EGAN opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $364.17 million, a PE ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.32.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

