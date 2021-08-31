Einsteinium Price Hits $0.0494 on Top Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $10.97 million and approximately $94,124.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.67 or 0.00363897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,953,540 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

