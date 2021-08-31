Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Short Interest Update

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the July 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMITF remained flat at $$2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Elbit Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10.

Get Elbit Imaging alerts:

Elbit Imaging Company Profile

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, with interests in the real estate sector in India and in the medical instruments sector in Israel. It operates through the Medical Instruments segment and the Lands in India segment. The Medical Instruments segment engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic medical systems through indirect holdings in INSIGHTEC Ltd., a company operating in the life sciences sector.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.