Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Short Interest Update

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the July 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EMITF remained flat at $$2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Elbit Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10.
Elbit Imaging Company Profile
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.