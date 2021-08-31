Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the July 29th total of 265,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Shares of Electric Power Development stock remained flat at $$14.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. Electric Power Development has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

Get Electric Power Development alerts:

Electric Power Development Company Profile

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. supplies hydroelectric and thermal power. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Electric Power-related Business, Overseas, and Others. The Electric Power segment deals with electric power and wind power plant businesses. The Electric Power-related Business segment offers design, installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical power equipment, as well as operation of welfare facilities, provision of computer services, and manufacture of biomass fuel.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Power Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Power Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.