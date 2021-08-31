Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the July 29th total of 265,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.
Shares of Electric Power Development stock remained flat at $$14.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. Electric Power Development has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $16.37.
Electric Power Development Company Profile
