Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY remained flat at $$2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,166. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.05. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

