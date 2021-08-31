Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,388 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 61,909 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,662,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,978 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

EA stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.77. 126,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,985. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

