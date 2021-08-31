Electrum Dark Achieves Market Cap of $11,362.26 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $11,362.26 and $116.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.69 or 0.00235256 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.