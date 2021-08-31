Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $62,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.29. 2,718,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,637. The stock has a market cap of $247.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

