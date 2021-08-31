Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $20,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 70.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.93. The company had a trading volume of 32,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.31 and a 200-day moving average of $214.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

