Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM) dropped 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.23 and last traded at $25.42. Approximately 570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 289,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

About Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

