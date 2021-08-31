Elite Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises approximately 0.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 40.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,472,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 58,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $8,076,241.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,838,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,100,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $191.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,344,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,679. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.90.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

