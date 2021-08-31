Elite Wealth Management Inc. Buys 354 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 0.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in S&P Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,145,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,959,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in S&P Global by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,968,000 after buying an additional 18,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $443.82. The company had a trading volume of 994,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,028. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $423.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.