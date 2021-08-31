Elite Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,663 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for about 0.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank increased its position in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. raised their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

NYSE BA traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.50. 6,754,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,553,575. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.69. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $128.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

