Elite Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Intel by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,257,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $70,602,000 after acquiring an additional 76,598 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,926,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $108,177,000 after acquiring an additional 114,600 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,724,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,340,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,903,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

