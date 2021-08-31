Elite Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises approximately 0.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ASML by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,162,000 after acquiring an additional 73,860 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $250,000. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $228,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 180.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $6.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $833.04. 579,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $743.97 and its 200 day moving average is $665.66. The firm has a market cap of $349.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $844.16.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

