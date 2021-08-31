Elitium (EUM) Tops One Day Volume of $751,722.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.94 or 0.00008086 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Elitium has a market cap of $110.05 million and approximately $751,722.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,457 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

