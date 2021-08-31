Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Short Interest Up 27.9% in August

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 791,300 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the July 29th total of 618,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 682,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of EFC opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $924.25 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.20.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 155.44%. Research analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group cut Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $739,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $5,853,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 301.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 284,635 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $685,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

