Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Down 20.7% in August

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the July 29th total of 183,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $34,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 65.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.