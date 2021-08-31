Elrond (EGLD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $202.14 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $179.30 or 0.00380739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market cap of $3.47 billion and $202.14 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00085741 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002465 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00048383 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016736 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003548 BTC.

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,330,035 coins and its circulating supply is 19,377,105 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

