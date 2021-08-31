Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Position Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 6,345.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,764,000 after buying an additional 221,753 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 580,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,755,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after purchasing an additional 147,122 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after buying an additional 39,524 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.95.

