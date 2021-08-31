Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 1.2% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after purchasing an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,304,000 after acquiring an additional 402,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 374,487 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,221,000 after acquiring an additional 528,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,132,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,596,000 after acquiring an additional 73,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,472. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $105.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

