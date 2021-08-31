Emirex Token (EMRX) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, Emirex Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emirex Token has a market cap of $18.81 million and $666,189.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emirex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001479 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00057382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00862051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00103678 BTC.

Emirex Token Profile

Emirex Token (EMRX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

