Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I (NYSE:EPWR) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 6,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 59,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the first quarter worth $144,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

