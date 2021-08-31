Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) were up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91.

About Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

