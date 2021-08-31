Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,500 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Encompass Health worth $22,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth $18,220,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 51.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 68,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EHC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.45. 378,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,063. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

