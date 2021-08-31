Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Position Raised by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of Encompass Health worth $22,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at $377,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Encompass Health stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.45. The stock had a trading volume of 378,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,063. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

