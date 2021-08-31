Enecuum One Day Volume Reaches $575,395.00 (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $21.32 million and approximately $575,395.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enecuum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.67 or 0.00858657 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00046965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00103099 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 196,179,259 coins. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enecuum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enecuum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.