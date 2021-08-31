Energean (LON:ENOG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Energean plc (LON:ENOG) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 688 ($8.99) and last traded at GBX 677.50 ($8.85). Approximately 244,068 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 244,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 677 ($8.85).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 679.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 788.60. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81.

In other Energean news, insider Panagiotis Benos sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45), for a total value of £5,600,000 ($7,316,435.85). Also, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou purchased 30,000 shares of Energean stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of £192,000 ($250,849.23).

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

