Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Update

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 29th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of EERGF remained flat at $$9.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89. Energean has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $12.05.
About Energean
Featured Article: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.