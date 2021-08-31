Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Update

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 29th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of EERGF remained flat at $$9.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89. Energean has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

