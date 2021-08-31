Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 253,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 28,554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 107,562.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 320.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 45,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 53.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.