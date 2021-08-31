Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$13.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Desjardins increased their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

ERF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 33,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,666. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

