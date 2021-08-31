EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Insider Andrew M. Zogby Sells 4,351 Shares

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $84.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.81. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in EnerSys by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 106,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

