Enigma Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $273,019.00 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $273,019.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.04 or 0.00465600 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002972 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $561.37 or 0.01198759 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

