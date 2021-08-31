Enjin Coin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $277.68 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.64 billion and $277.68 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.97 or 0.00004208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00056243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.16 or 0.00820927 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00046764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00102617 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,331,121 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

