Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Short Interest Update

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 439,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the July 29th total of 350,200 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 280,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ETTX opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $129.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.88. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $3.74.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Entasis Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 6,268,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,537,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETTX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 280,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

