Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,198 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Entegris worth $47,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after buying an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Entegris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after buying an additional 293,613 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Entegris by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Entegris by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,537,000 after buying an additional 244,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,822,000 after buying an additional 1,147,989 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $120.70 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $126.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.00 and a 200-day moving average of $113.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.