Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,125 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 39.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 486,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EPD opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

