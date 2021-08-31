Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,790 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Okta worth $51,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 51.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.26.

OKTA stock opened at $264.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.52 and a 200-day moving average of $242.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

