Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 54,666 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,666 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Twilio worth $51,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 441.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 14.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 36.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,016 shares of company stock worth $66,186,460. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $366.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.03 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.83. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

