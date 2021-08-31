Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,534 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of AmerisourceBergen worth $49,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.78.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,814. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $119.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

