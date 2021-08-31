Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 999,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,718 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Fastenal worth $51,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after buying an additional 122,675 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average of $51.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 21,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,195,374.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,054.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,165 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

